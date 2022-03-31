Noah Beck to Make Feature Film Acting Debut in Rom-Com ‘The QB Bad Boy and Me’ Based on Wattpad Story

Noah Beck, the internet’s favorite boy-next-door influencer and athlete, is set to star in romantic comedy “The QB Bad Boy and Me” — marking his feature-film acting debut.

The movie is being produced by Creator Plus, a content studio and distribution platform startup focused on for digital creators, alongside Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm of Webtoon and Wattpad. There’s currently no release date or additional casting details.

“The QB Bad Boy and Me” is based on Tay Marley’s Wattpad story of the same name, which currently has more than 30 million reads on the platform. The published novel version of Marley’s “The QB Bad Boy and Me” has been one of the top-selling titles from Wattpad Books. Writer Mary Gulino (Disney Plus’ “Haley’s On It,” Amazon’s “Upload”) is on board to adapt for the screen.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with this incredible team and am honored to bring Tay’s beloved story and characters to life,” Beck said in a statement provided to Variety. “I can’t wait to get to work and to dive in on all creative aspects of the film.”

Needless to say, Beck will portray the aforementioned bad-boy quarterback. In “The QB Bad Boy and Me,” small-town high school cheerleader Dallas Bryan is intent on receiving a coveted dance scholarship to CalArts — and nothing and no one is going to stand in her way. That all changes when her school’s star quarterback, Drayton Lahey (Beck), crashes into her life.

Beck, 20, has more than 45 million combined followers across social platforms. He currently serves as executive producer and hosts unscripted series “Noah Beck Tries Things,” from Paramount and Awesomeness. Beck most recently made his scripted acting debut in Nickelodeon series “Side Hustle.” He also launched his first podcast, “Put a Sock In It,” which he hosts alongside content creator and recording artist Larri “Larray” Merritt.

Production on “The QB Bad Boy and Me” is scheduled to begin this summer. Aron Levitz and Lindsey Weems Ramey from Wattpad Webtoon Studios are set to produce alongside Adam Wescott, Nick Phillips and McKenna Marshall from Creator Plus. Beck will also produce with his manager Maxwell Mitcheson serving as executive producer.

“Noah’s rabid audience combined with ‘QB’s’ proven readership create the perfect storm for a film adaptation,” Wescott, head of studio for Creator Plus, said in a statement. “We’re excited for this playful and sweet YA comedy to come to life.”

Creator Plus, founded last year, is financing production and development of a film slate headed by internet-native talent and promises to give partners creative approval and to share profits. The first window of distribution for its films will be on Creator Plus, where individual titles will be available for purchase, with secondary distribution planned for streaming services and other outlets.

Creator Plus’ inaugural feature, “Jane,” set for mid-2022 release, stars Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who’s also producing, alongside singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of the sister duo Chloe X Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model Chloe Yu. Additional productions include comedy “Diamond in the Rough” (slated for summer 2022), starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star, entrepreneur and former Sway House member Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”), who stars and serves as a producer.

Originally from Arizona, Beck played soccer for the University of Portland and went viral within a month of creating his TikTok account during the pandemic. He moved to L.A. in mid-2020 to pursue a career as a full-time creator.

Beck is repped by TalentX, CAA, Shelter PR, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.