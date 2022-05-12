Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Launches New Crime Drama Podcast ‘Radioman’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has made his first move into the podcast space with “Radioman,” a ten-part Audible Original crime drama.

“Game of Thrones” actor Coster-Waldau co-created the series written by Joe Derick and produced by “The X-Files” vet Frank Spotnitz and Emily Feller.

Set in a fictional Yorkshire town called Tanford, the story follows Chas, an ex-radio DJ who embarks on a mission to investigate local crimes alongside his old friend, DCI Ian Whittaker, played by “The Walking Dead” actor David Morrissey.

The podcast-within-a-podcast storyline shows the investigators using a new podcast “Crimesville” as their investigative tool as Chas grapples with betrayal, deceit, mounting pressure to solve murders and going viral on social media.

The story was inspired by Dimiter Kenarov, who told the story of his reporting about a serial killer in the article “Mask of Sanity.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, said: “When Joe Derrick and I founded Ill Kippers it was with a very simple idea, to create stories we would want to see. Stories that surprise, entertain and that we ultimately can identify with. ‘Radioman fits that bill perfectly.’ Based on a true incident, it’s a story of our times, about our times.”

With an ensemble cast including Divian Ladwa, Cathy Tyson and George Georgiou, the half hour episodes feature cinematic soundscapes, an original score and immersive sound design by Benbrick.

The Audible Original drama was produced by Vespucci, Coster-Waldau and Joe Derrick’s Ill Kippers Productions and Big Light Productions, with Big Light’s Spotnitz and Feller as executive producers.