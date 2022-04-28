Nicole Walters Relaunches Podcast, Partners With Dear Media

Entrepreneur and TV personality Nicole Walters has relaunched her eponymous podcast “The Nicole Walters Podcast” with a new partner — Dear Media.

For the third season of the “Nicole Walters Podcast,” Walters — who is best known as the star of USA Networks’ family docu-comedy “She’s the Boss” — has teamed with the podcast company to rebrand the show where she coaches listeners on ways to “grow your network and monetize your life” using the corporate strategies she mastered in her 10 years as a Fortune 500 executive.

“I have found my greatest passion to be connecting with every day women and helping them find their purpose,” Walters said in a statement announcing the move. “I want the ‘Nicole Walters Podcast’ to inspire listeners with honest, funny and purpose-packed conversation and takeaways.”

Of partnering with her “media soulmate” Dear Media, “a company that focuses on uplifting female voices in the podcast space for the revamped show,” she added: “I’m excited to share my stories, connect with new people and, together with Dear Media, bring more laughs and learnings to my internet besties everywhere.”

In the trailer for the podcast — which premieres Tuesday, May 3 — Walters explains that each week on the show, she’ll share the keys to “living a life of purpose” and answer questions from listeners asking for tips about “life, business and everything in between.”

Before Walters and her family, including her husband Josh and their three daughters, opened up their life to cameras on USA, she was a top-selling corporate executive and successful blogger who garnered mass attention when she quit her six-figure sales job in front of 10,000 people on Periscope. Since then, Walters has created a multi-million dollar personal development and business education brand, sharing her expertise to help other emerging entrepreneurs and established business owners alike.

The news comes after Walters inked a deal with Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, to release her yet-to-be-titled memoir in 2023. Leah Trouwborst, senior editor at Simon Element, acquired the entrepreneur and motivational speaker’s book from CAA. Walters is represented by CAA.