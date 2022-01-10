New York Times’ Popular ‘Modern Love’ Podcast Gets a New Host

There’s a new voice of the New York Times’ “Modern Love” podcast: Anna Martin, a producer in the company’s audio department, who is taking over hosting for the popular relationship and dating series.

In 2019, when the Times brought the “Modern Love” podcast in-house, column creator Daniel Jones and editor Miya Lee became its new co-hosts. Now, as the company looks to continue to expand the “Modern Love” brand — with projects in international TV, books and live events — “we are also aiming to increase the ambitions of the podcast and produce more episodes each year,” director of audio Paula Szuchman and Wendy Dorr, executive producer at NYT Audio, wrote in a memo to staff Monday. “[W]ith so much on their plates, Dan and Miya will pass the baton to our next host while remaining engaged with the podcast both on air and behind the scenes.”

Martin, in addition to hosting the “Modern Love” podcast, also will produce the show. She joins the “Modern Love” team headed by senior producer Hans Buetow, along with editor Sara Sarasohn and producer Julia Botero. Wendy Dorr will remain the executive producer on the project.

In a statement provided by the Times, Martin said, “I’m thrilled about this role, because it allows me to professionally explore something I already think about all the time. That is: love, in its messiness and multiplicity and mystery. I’m so looking forward to being part of a team that brings stories about what it means to love, and be loved, to our listeners.

Before joining the Times in February 2021, Martin was a senior producer at Pop-Up Magazine, where she worked as both a producer and a host. Before that, she worked at Slate as a podcast producer, served as a fellow at “This American Life” and was a producer at “The Moth.”