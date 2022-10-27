New York Post’s Twitter Account Hijacked, With Hackers Posting Racist and Violent Messages

The official account of the New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, was hacked Thursday morning before the publication restored control.

The hacker or hackers who hijacked the Post’s Twitter account posted links to fake stories with extremely inflammatory headlines, including “We Must Assassinate AOC for America,” referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and “Zeldin: Eric Adams Is NYC’s Fried Chicken Eating Monkey,” a reference to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), the Republican who is running for governor of New York.

The fake headlines have been removed from the New York Post’s Twitter feed.

“The New York Post has been hacked. We are currently investigating the cause,” the publication wrote in a tweet.

Other bogus headlines that had been posted to the Post’s Twitter feed included “Devine: We Must Murder Joe and Hunter Biden”; “Gov. Abbott: I Will Start Ordering Border Patrol to Start Slaughtering Illegals”; “Rufo: We Must Destroy and Imprison Union Teachers”; and a fake quote attributed to Zeldin about sexually assaulting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, his rival in the gubernatorial race.

The Post’s Twitter account currently has 2.8 million followers.

More to come.