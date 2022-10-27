Netflix Merch and Gift Cards Go on Sale in 2,400-Plus Walmart Stores

Netflix is getting a major new IRL point of sale for merchandise based on “Stranger Things,” “Squid Games” and other originals.

Timed for the 2022 holiday shopping season, Walmart and Netflix announced an expansion of their previous online-only deal. Under the new agreement, the retailing giant is now stocking the streamer’s merchandise and gift cards in more than 2,400 U.S. stores in its entertainment departments. The companies one year ago launched the Netflix Hub online on walmart.com.

New products will drop seasonally to keep trending favorites at customers’ fingertips year-round.

“Starting today, Walmart customers will find even more music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from all their favorite shows and films including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and more,” Frank Barbieri, VP of content and digital for Walmart U.S., said in a blog post.

Walmart will also sell a Netflix streaming gift card at $19.99. That will give customers the opportunity to sign up for the streaming service with the need for a credit or debit card, according to Barbieri. That would be enough for one month of Netflix’s Standard two-stream plan ($15.49/month) or almost three months of Netflix Basic With Ads ($6.99/month), which debuts Nov. 3.

In addition, Walmart will sell a Netflix “curated snack box” in-store to “further amplify their at-home viewing experience,” according to a Netflix rep.

Netflix-branded items for sale at Walmart stores include a “Stranger Things” version of Lite-Brite (pictured above); Funko figures for “Squid Game” characters; greeting cards; and advent calendars.

“At Netflix, we are continuously thinking of innovative ways to connect fans to the stories they love — wherever they are,” said Josh Simon, VP of consumer products at Netflix. “When we launched the Netflix Hub a year ago, we knew it was something special and we are thrilled to expand on this partnership bringing our fans even closer into the worlds of their favorite shows or films.”