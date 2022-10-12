Netflix Released Record-Breaking 1,024 Original TV Episodes in Q3 — More Than Five Times Any Other Service

Netflix has taken peak TV to a new peak.

In a data point sure to fuel more quantity-versus-quality debate, Netflix broke its own record for number of original episodes released in a single quarter — with 1,026 in the third quarter of 2022, according to a tally by Wall Street firm MoffettNathanson.

That’s more than five times any other streaming rival: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu released 223 and 194 episodes, respectively, and Disney+ debuted 140 original episodes, per the report. HBO Max, now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, released 114 episodes in the third quarter — significantly fewer episodes than usual and comprising the lightest slate for the service since Q2 2020, the second quarter after launch. WBD has been paring back HBO Max’s content slate in recent months as it looks to cut costs.

All told, Netflix premiered 159 original and exclusive shows in Q3, topping its previous high-water mark of 143 in Q4 2021 (which totaled nearly 900 episodes). Top TV titles Netflix premiered in the most recent quarter include Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters, which in its first three weeks has become the second most viewed English TV show on Netflix (after “Stranger Things 4”).

Other buzzy releases were Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” “Cobra Kai” Season 5, “Locke & Key” Season 3 and docu-series “How to Build a Sex Room.” In addition, Netflix dropped the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” on July 1 — a bid to pull fans of the show into its Q3 subscriber numbers.

Netflix’s big surge in Q3 came after a slowdown in output related to production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the bump comes as the U.S. streaming market has plateaued at 81% of U.S. households, according to survey data from HarrisX commissioned by MoffettNathanson.

“Streaming’s penetration of American households has hit maturity, as has nearly every individual service

except for the newest entrants of Peacock and Paramount+,” the firm wrote in its Q3 SVOD Tracker report. “Streaming services are no longer vying to add customers new to streaming, but rather to add (and keep) customers already within the streaming ecosystem.”

Source: MoffettNathanson

Netflix has taken a “something for everyone” strategy, as Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos has said — although that doesn’t mean everyone will be a fan of everything on the service. (Indeed, watching more than 1,000 episodes in a 90-day span would be virtually impossible.) According to the streamer, customers on average watch six different genres every month, ranging from drama to horror and from comedy to kids.

So Netflix, by releasing five times as much raw TV tonnage as its nearest competitors, is looking to cover the waterfront with stuff that appeals to a variety of tastes. But, of course, quantity isn’t everything, as the MoffettNathanson team pointed out: Amid its lower-than-usual volume of originals in Q3, HBO Max released “The House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel series that was heavily marketed and has been a strong ratings draw. As of Sept. 20, “HOTD” Season 1 was averaging 29 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

Meanwhile, note that the episode counts don’t include licensed second-run shows. For Netflix in Q3, those included the CW’s “Riverdale” Season 6, “The Flash” Season 8, “In the Dark” Season 4, “Dynasty” Season 5 and “Roswell, New Mexico” Season 4. Also during the quarter, Netflix released Season 6 of the ever-popular “CoComelon” preschool series from Moonbug Entertainment.

Netflix’s Q3 lineup of original TV shows spanned scripted, unscripted/reality, kids and documentary formats, and includes a number of international productions. Some of Netflix’s non-English productions have been significant draws, including five Korean shows that debuted in Q3 like “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “Alchemy of Souls,” “Little Women,” “Young Lady and Gentleman” and “Narco-Saints” — which have consistently been in Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV rankings for the last five weeks.

Here’s the list of TV shows released by Netflix in Q3 (all are first seasons unless otherwise indicated):

July 2022

Alba



Alchemy of Souls



Another Self



Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute



Backstreet Rookie



Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2)



Big Timber (Season 2)



Blown Away (Season 3)



Boo, Bitch



Capitani (Season 2)



Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 4)



Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time



Change Days (Season 2)



Control Z (Season 3)



Country Queen



Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time



DI4RIES



Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)



Extraordinary Attorney Woo



Fanático



Forged in Fire (Season 8)



Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 5)



How to Build a Sex Room



How to Change Your Mind



Hurts Like Hell



Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5)



Keep Breathing



King of Stonks



Komi Can’t Communicate



Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight



Lego Ninjago (Season 5)



Married at First Sight (Season 11)



Mom, Don’t Do That!



My Unfamiliar Family



No Regrets in Life



Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation



Oh My Baby



Pororo & Fairy Tales



Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series



Remarriage & Desires



Resident Evil



Ride on Time (Season 4)



Sintonia (Season 3)



StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read)



Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)



Street Food: USA



Sunny Bunnies (Seasons 5-6)



The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Season 2)



The Flash (Season 8)



The House of Dark Secrets



The Longest Night



The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch



Uncle From Another World



Uncoupled



Virgin River (Season 4)

August 2022

A Clean Sweep



A Model Family



Ancient Aliens (Season 4)



Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3)



Big Tree City



Cafe Minamdang



Chad and JT Go Deep



Change Days



Club América vs Club América



Deepa & Anoop



Delhi Crime (Season 2)



Drive Hard: The Maloof Way



Echoes



Endless Night



Family Secrets



Glow Up: The Next Make-Up Star (Season 4)



Good Morning, Verônica (Season 2)



He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3)



High Heat



History 101 (Season 2)



I Am a Killer (Season 3)



Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)



Instant Dream Home



Iron Chef Brazil



Junior Baking Show (Season 6)



Kakegurui Twin



Kleo



Lady Tamara



Locke & Key (Season 3)



Ludik



Mighty Express (Season 7)



Mo



Never Give Up



Never Have I Ever (Season 3)



Partner Track



Pawn Stars (Season 13)



Polly Pocket (Season 6)



Queer Eye: Brazil



Riverdale (Season 6)



School Tales the Series



Selling the OC



Super Giant Brothers



Superbro (Seasons 1-2)



Team Zenko Go (Season 2



Tekken: Bloodline



The Cuphead Show! (Season 2)



The Girl in the Mirror



The Sandman



Top Gear (Seasons 29-30)



Under Fire



Unsuspicious

September 2022

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3)



Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1 – Part 2)



Bee and Puppycat



Buy My House



Call the Midwife (Season 11)



Chef’s Table: Pizza



Cobra Kai (Season 5)



Cocomelon (Season 6)



Cyberpunk: Edgerunners



Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Dated & Related



Designing Miami



Devil in Ohio



Diary of a Gigolo



Dogs in Space (Season 2)



Dynasty (Season 5)



Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga



El Rey, Vicente Fernández



Entrapped



Fakes



Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)



Floor Is Lava (Season 3)



Flower of Evil



Fortune Seller: A TV Scam / Wanna



Go, Dog. Go! (Season 3)



Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance



Heartbreak High



Human Playground



I Survived a Crime



In the Dark (Season 4)



Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer



Inside the World’s Toughest Prison (Season 6)



Intervention (Season 21)



Iron Chef: Mexico



Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2)



Karma’s World (Season 4)



Little Women



LOL House of Surprises



Love Between Fairy and Devil



Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2)



Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2)



My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)



Narco-Saints



Off the Hook



Once Upon a Small Town



Only For Love



Phantom Pups



Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2 – Part 2)



Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4)



Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)



Santo



Sins of Our Mother



Snabba Cash (Season 2)



Story Time Book: Read-Along



Terim



Thai Cave Rescue



The Brave Ones



The Empress



The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)



The Girls at the Back



The Great British Baking Show (Collection 10 / Season 3)



The Imperfects



The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team (Season 3)



The Lørenskog Disappearance



The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle! (Season 3)



The Wiggles’ World



Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2)



Who Likes My Follower?



You’re Nothing Special

Pictured above: Evan Peters in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”