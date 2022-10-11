Netflix to Open Pop-Up Store at L.A.’s The Grove, Featuring Limited-Edition Merch — and a Life-Size Vecna

Netflix this week is opening the doors on a new retail destination for Angelenos to drop cash on merchandise based on the streamer’s hit shows — as well as get a full-frontal look at “Stranger Things 4” super-baddie Vecna and other characters.

The Netflix pop-up shop at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles is set to open on Thursday, Oct. 13. Within the 10,000-square-foot space, Netflix’s original entertainment franchises will “come to life through colorful, photo-ready vignettes,” the company said, featuring life-size versions of characters and artifacts including Vecna; the terrifying Young-Hee robotic doll from “Squid Game”; and Queen Charlotte’s throne from the “Bridgerton” prequel.

The pop-up shop at The Grove is Netflix’s first multi-title brick-and-mortar destination. Like Netflix’s boutique ecommerce storefront and pact with Walmart, it’s aimed as much at boosting buzz for the streamer’s originals and catering to superfans as it is designed to generate incremental revenue. Netflix at The Grove will remain open to the public through Jan. 6, 2023.

The new store will feature limited-edition merchandise, according to Netflix. Products on sale are set to include the Hellfire Club raglan shirt and Palace Arcade hoodie from “Stranger Things”; the soon-to-be-released “Inside Bridgerton” book from series creator Shonda Rhimes; an assortment of Funko collectible figures from “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things”; and a curated series of products from kids’ shows on Netflix including the iconic dollhouse, apparel and Gabby Girl doll from “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and activity books from “Ada Twist, Scientist” and “Cocomelon.”

In early December, Netflix at The Grove will expand its experiential offerings to include a second floor featuring “immersive elements” tied to originals coming to the service this holiday season, the company said. Titles to be featured include Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” “Slumberland,” “Enola Holmes” starring Millie Bobby Brown, “The School for Good and Evil,” “Matilda” and “Emily in Paris,” as well as Netflix’s slate of 2022 holiday originals including “Falling for Christmas,” “Christmas With You,” “The Noel Diary” and “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.”

Netflix previously opened pop-up stores for “Stranger Things” and “Bridgerton.” In addition, the company has produced live immersive experiences for several originals including “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” “Money Heist” and “Army of the Dead.”

The storefront at The Grove “felt like the most organic next step to continue our growth and bring Netflix’s most beloved shows together in a completely new way,” Greg Lombardo, Netflix’s head of live experiences, said in a statement. “Celebrating our fans and giving them the opportunity to put themselves in the world of the stories they love is at the heart of what we do, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life at The Grove.”

Netflix shared additional photos of the pop-store, including an artist’s rendering of the exterior: