Netflix Is Losing ‘Titanic,’ Three ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies and More in August

Heads up, Netflix members: Rose’s heart may go on, but “Titanic” is sailing off the streamer next month.

“Titanic,” the Oscar-winning blockbuster starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, will leave Netflix after Aug. 31. It’s among more than three dozen titles that are exiting Netflix in August, including three movies in Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” series (“Mission: Impossible,” “Mission: Impossible II” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”).

Also rolling off Netflix next month are film classics and fan-favorite movies like “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “The Conjuring,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “GoodFellas,” “Halloween,” “Starship Troopers” and “Taxi Driver,” as well as all five seasons of sitcom “Young & Hungry” and “Wheel of Fortune” Seasons 35-37.

Of course, Netflix also is adding a bunch of new content in August. That includes original series “The Sandman,” an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular DC Comics series; “Riverdale” Season 6; the first three “Men in Black” movies; Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” movie trilogy; and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

On its website, Netflix explains, “Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements. Whenever a TV show or movie license is expiring, we consider things such as: If the rights to the title are still available; How popular it is in a region, and how much it costs to license.”

Here’s the list of titles leaving Netflix in August 2022:

Leaving 8/4

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving 8/5

Screwball

Leaving 8/7

We Summon the Darkness

Leaving 8/9

Demonic

The Saint

Leaving 8/10

Peabody & Sherman

Leaving 8/15

Endless Love

Selfless

Leaving 8/20

The Conjuring

Leaving 8/23

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/24

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Leaving 8/25

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving 8/27

Wind River

Leaving 8/30

In the Line of Fire

Leaving 8/31