Netflix Launches Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Game ‘Into the Breach’ on Mobile

Netflix is continuing to beef up its mobile games slate: On Tuesday, the company is launching award-winning turn-based strategy game “Into the Breach” from Subset Games.

With the addition of “Into the Breach,” Netflix’s mobile games count now stands at 24 titles. The games are available to subscribers of its core video-streaming service for no extra charge — the theory being that the games will boost customer satisfaction and hence reduce the likelihood they’ll cancel. It’s still early for Netflix’s games push, which kicked off last summer — i.e., the strategy isn’t likely to be a key storyline when the company reports Q2 earnings later Tuesday.

“Into the Breach,” winner of best strategy game at the 2018 Game Awards, began as a response to films and games in which defenders of a city destroy the whole city in the process. Subset Games wanted to create a game where players cared about collateral damage — and were willing to sacrifice their heroes to protect the city.

For the Netflix mobile versions, “Into the Breach’s” interface has been redesigned with the smaller form factor in mind and features with new Advanced Edition content, including new pilots, mechs, weapons, enemies, missions and more. In the game, players must assemble a squad of pilots and mechs, each with unique traits and abilities, then command them in turn-based battles against an alien enemy that threatens the future of civilization. In “Into the Breach,” failure is an option: If you’re defeated, you can send for help back through time to try and save humanity in another timeline.

On Netflix, “Into the Breach” will add support for seven more languages, bringing the streamer’s games lineup up to 17 languages supported total. The new languages are: Arabic, Thai, Swedish, Korean, traditional Chinese, Turkish and Spanish (Latin American).

According to Netflix, fans of “Into The Breach” will also enjoy playing three other mobile games already available on the platform: first-person shooter “Into The Dead 2: Unleashed,” single-player open-world game “Arcanium: Rise of Akhan” and action-adventure RPG title “Moonlighter.”

Netflix subscribers can download games via the streamer’s mobile app for both Android and iOS from the dedicated games tab.

To date, Netflix has acquired two game studios: Night School Studio, known for supernatural mystery adventure title “Oxenfree,” and Next Games, a mobile games developer based in Finland, whose titles include “Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales” and two based on AMC’s TV series “The Walking Dead.”