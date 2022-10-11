NBCUniversal Inks Deal With Meta to Bring Peacock, ‘The Office’ and More to Quest VR

Ready to see the Dunder Mifflin gang in virtual reality?

, looking to spark broader interest in VR, announced a new partnership with NBCUniversal under which the companies will team to bring media company’s Peacock streaming app and a range of properties to the Meta Quest VR headsets. Meta announced the NBCU pact at Meta Connect 2022, its annual developers conference, alongside other content partnerships and product news.

The new VR content, set to come to Quest in 2023, will include VR experiences for hit sitcom “The Office,” Universal Monsters, DreamWorks Animation, Blumhouse and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Also at the Connect presentation, Meta announced Meta Quest Pro, the next generation of the company’s VR headsets. Previously code-named Project Cambria, the higher-end VR and mixed-reality headset is supposed to more naturally represent the wearer’s expressions and body language with advanced eye- and facial-tracking features. It also features a display with richer and more vibrant colors and greater graphics-processing performance, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

“Virtual reality isn’t some obscure hobby anymore,” said Zuckerberg, claiming that millions of people are already using VR to play games, interact with others and collaborate with coworkers.

Details aren’t immediately available for what Peacock or the other NBCU experiences in VR will look like on the Meta Quest headset. For its part, NBCU clearly is looking for every opportunity it can to push some wind into Peacock’s sails.

Last week NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell claimed the media company’s streamer gained more than 2 million paid subscribers in the third quarter, to top 15 million. That came after Peacock’s paid customer base was flat in Q2. Shell credited a strong content lineup, including Peacock’s reclaiming day-after-air rights to episodes of NBCU shows from Hulu.