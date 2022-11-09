Musk Kills Twitter Rollout of ‘Official’ Account Tags, Says Subscription-Only Blue Check-Mark Will Be ‘The Great Leveler’

It’s another day at Elon Musk’s — and with it, another swift change in plans.

Musk abruptly nixed Twitter’s launch of “official” labels for verified real accounts, such as government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures. The company began rolling those out Wednesday before Musk reversed the decision.

“Blue check will be the great leveler,” tweeted Musk, The mega-billionaire completed his $44 billion buyout of Twitter less than two weeks ago and fired 50% of the staff less than a week ago.

Musk is banking on generating subscription revenue by charging $7.99/month for Twitter Blue, which will include a blue-check mark designation (something Twitter previously applied for no charge to accounts the company deemed to be in “the public interest”). The new “official” tags were supposed to replace Twitter’s previous verification of high-profile accounts.

But it appears that, under the Twitter Blue plan, the blue check-mark will not indicate that a Twitter account is verified in the way that it has been previously. On Tuesday, Twitter director of product management Esther Crawford had said in a thread that the company would introduce the gray “official” labels for verified real accounts. She also said the new Twitter Blue service “does not include ID verification — it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

On Wednesday, Musk also tweeted, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”