Ready Your Plumbus! Morty From ‘Rick and Morty’ Joins ‘MultiVersus’ Game

Morty Smith, the easily distressed teen from hit animated show “Rick and Morty,” has joined Warner Bros. Games’ “MultiVersus” mashup fighting title as a new playable character.

Morty — the teenage grandson of a mega-genius scientist Rick Sanchez — arrives as part of “MultiVersus” Season 1 and is a Bruiser-class character with more than a few tricks up his sleeve. According to WB Games, Rick will also be joining “MultiVersus” in the coming months.

Morty’s moveset (which you can see in the newly revealed gameplay trailer, below) features a mix of skills and attacks, from his muscle-enhanced left arm Armothy and Plumbus (an all-purpose alien device) to his ability to whip himself at opponents and use various projectiles. “MultiVersus” also features the President Morty character variant, which is available as an in-game purchase.

According to Warner Bros. Games, since the open beta of “MultiVersus” kicked off in late July, the game has signed up more than 20 million players. The free-to-play platform fighter lets players team up in two-on-two melees and pick from a range of Warner Bros. and HBO characters.

Morty joins the “MultiVersus” cast of characters, which includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn; Shaggy and Velma (“Scooby-Doo”); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (“Looney Tunes”); Arya Stark (“Game of Thrones”); Tom and Jerry; Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (“Adventure Time”); Steven Universe and Garnet (“Steven Universe”); The Iron Giant; LeBron James (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”); and an “extraordinary original creature” named Reindog.

“Rick and Morty” airs on Cartoon Network, and the first five seasons of the show are available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

The MultiVersus open beta is available now as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PCs.

Watch the gameplay trailer for Morty in “MultiVersus”: