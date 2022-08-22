Warner Bros.’s ‘MultiVersus’ Mashup Game Tops 20 Million Users

Warner Bros. Games’ “MultiVersus” — the free-to-play platform fighter that brings together a bevy of characters from across the WB portfolio — has surpassed 20 million players less than a month after it launched in open beta, according to the company.

The game lets players team up in two-on-two fights and pick from a range of Warner Bros. and HBO characters, ranging from Batman to Harley Quinn, and from Bugs Bunny to Scooby-Doo. “MultiVersus” kicked off the open beta on July 26 and Season 1 launched Aug. 15 with a new Battle Pass for players to earn in-game rewards.

And more characters are on the way: Morty Smith (from “Rick and Morty”) will join the “MultiVersus” roster on Aug. 23, followed by others in the coming months including Rick Sanchez (also from “Rick and Morty”), DC’s Black Adam and Stripe (from “Gremlins”). New modes also will be coming to the game as part of Season 1, including “classic arcade” and “ranked” modes.

The “MultiVersus” cast of characters includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn; Shaggy and Velma (“Scooby-Doo”); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (“Looney Tunes”); Arya Stark (“Game of Thrones”); Tom and Jerry; Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (“Adventure Time”); Steven Universe and Garnet (“Steven Universe”); The Iron Giant; LeBron James (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”); and an “extraordinary original creature” named Reindog.

The “MultiVersus” open beta is available now as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PS4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC with cross-play support. “MultiVersus” is developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games. Formerly called Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the games division is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery.