Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Launch $30 Million Online Fundraiser for Ukrainian Humanitarian Aid

Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $30 million to go toward relief efforts that help Ukrainian families displaced by Russia’s attack on the country.

The two actors, who famously costarred on Fox’s “That ’70s Show,” said they will match up to $3 million of donations for the $30 million fundraiser.

“I’m a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family,” Kunis says in a video announcement, posted Thursday on each of the couple’s Instagram accounts. “But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.” Kunis was born in Ukraine in 1983 and her family moved to the U.S. in 1991.

Since the GoFundMe fundraiser (available at this link) launched Thursday, it has drawn $3.6 million in pledges. According to the United Nations, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has resulted in 1 million refugees attempting to flee to neighboring countries in the first seven days.

“While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” the couple wrote in posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

The GoFundMe fundraiser will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, organizations that are “actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most,” according to the couple. Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, while Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

GoFundMe takes a portion of donations for payment-processing fees (2.9% of the donation plus 30 cents) but does not otherwise charge any other fees by default.

Here’s the Instagram video post on Kutcher’s account, which has more than 3 million views in its first 18 hours: