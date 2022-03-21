‘Bachelorette’ Alum Michelle Young Joins Becca Kufrin as ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Podcast Co-Host

Michelle Young of “The Bachelorette” fame will join Becca Kufrin as co-host of “Bachelor Happy Hour,” the official recap podcast for behind-the-scenes dish on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The new “Bachelor Happy Hour” will premiere March 22, with new episodes to be released Tuesdays through Amazon’s Wondery across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SiriusXM. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and Wondery.

Most recently, “Bachelor Happy Hour” was hosted solo by Kufrin. The show originally launched in July 2019 with co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, both former Bachelorettes.

Young’s first episode will feature a catchup on her life since celebrating her happy ending last year on “The Bachelorette” Season 18, which concluded with her engagement to Nayte Olukoya. “Having found love on ‘The Bachelorette,’ I’m excited to share my perspective and keep it real for the passionate fans of Bachelor Nation,” Young said in a statement. “I can’t wait to kick it with Becca each week as we dive into the twists and turns of these upcoming seasons!”

Each week, Young and Kufrin (who appeared in “Bachelorette” Season 14) will host conversations with current and alumni cast members, dole out relationship advice, share exclusive Bachelor Nation material and reveal exclusive firsthand details.

“Bachelor Happy Hour” is one of three official podcasts from “The Bachelor” franchise, alongside “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation,” hosted by fan-favorites Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth; and “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation,” hosted by Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who cover uncomfortable topics, unconventional viewpoints and conversations about life, love and relationships.

On Wondery Plus’ subscription service, listeners can access “Bachelor Happy Hour” without ads and get exclusive access to “Bachelor Happy Hour” bonus episodes.

Pictured above: Michelle Young (left), Becca Kufrin