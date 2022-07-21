Michelle Obama Announces Second Book, ‘The Light We Carry,’ With 2.75 Million Copy Initial Print Run

Michelle Obama has penned her second book, “The Light We Carry,” a follow-up to her bestselling memoir “Becoming.” The new book is set to be published in print and digital formats Nov. 15.

In “The Light We Carry,” which clocks in at 336 pages, Obama offers a series of stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power — including her belief that when we “light up” for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what,” Michelle Obama writes in the intro to the book. “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way… One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry.”

Penguin Random House acquired worldwide publishing rights to “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”

Obama tweeted about her forthcoming book Thursday:

These past few years, I've been thinking about how to stay centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. And that process led me to writing my new book—The Light We Carry—coming out on November 15.

Michelle Obama’s first book, the memoir “Becoming,” chronicles her journey from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her experiences as the first Black First Lady of the U.S. Since its publication on Nov. 13, 2018, “Becoming” has sold more than 17 million units across formats worldwide, including nearly 10 million units of the U.S. edition alone.

“The Light We Carry” will be released in the U.S. and Canada in print and digital formats by Crown, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, which released her first book and President Barack Obama’s bestselling “A Promised Land.” They have announced a first printing of 2.75 million copies.

In addition to a physical copy, an unabridged audio edition of the book, read by Obama, will be simultaneously released in by Penguin Random House Audio. The book will be published simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries around the world, with additional languages and territories to be announced.

The print edition of “The Light We Carry” will have a suggested list price of $32.50 in the U.S. and $42 in Canada. The digital edition will be priced at $16.99 in the U.S. and $18.99 in Canada.