Meta Posts First-Ever Revenue Drop for Q2, Blames ‘Macroeconomic Uncertainty’

After years of the sales arrow only pointing up, — the company formerly known as — has turned in its first quarterly revenue decline.

For the second quarter of 2022, Meta reported $28.82 billion on the top line, down 1% year over year. Net income fell 36%, to $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share. It also issued a weak forecast for Q3.

Wall Street on average expected Meta to report $28.94 billion in revenue and earnings of $2.61 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Q3 revenue is expected to be $26 billion-$28.5 billion, CFO Dave Wehner said in announcing the results — essentially flat to down compared with $28.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The outlook “reflects a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment we experienced throughout the second quarter, which we believe is being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty,” he said in a statement.

The flagship Facebook app had 1.968 billion average daily active users for June 2022, up 3% year-over-year and a slim gain of 8 million DAUs versus the prior quarter. Analysts expected a decline of 30 million Facebook DAUs in the period, per FactSet.

The earnings report comes after the company’s blockbuster Q2 last year, when revenue soared 56% and net profit doubled to $10.39 billion.

In addition to broader economic headwinds, Meta has faced growing competition from rivals, namely TikTok — and has been adding the “Reels” TikTok-like feature for short-form video to Instagram and Facebook in an attempt to catch up.

“It was good to see positive trajectory on our engagement trends this quarter coming from products like Reels and our investments in AI,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in prepared remarks. “We’re putting increased energy and focus around our key company priorities that unlock both near- and long-term opportunities for Meta and the people and businesses that use our services.”

But Instagram has seen a backlash from many users about the app’s shift to video, including from top influencers Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The sisters this week joined the call urging Instagram to stop trying to copy TikTok. Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Tuesday addressed the complaints, assuring users that photos will continue to be part of the app but that “more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time… So we’re gonna have to lean into that shift.”

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has been trying to pivot his company toward the “metaverse,” starting with the tech company’s new name. Meta’s Reality Labs, which comprise VR and AR businesses, has been a drag on earnings as the company pours billions into R&D on this front.

In a new headache for Meta, the FTC announced Wednesday that it was suing to block the company’s proposed acquisition of Within Unlimited, which makes VR fitness app Supernatural. The agency, citing Meta’s dominance in VR devices, alleged that “Meta and Zuckerberg are planning to expand Meta’s virtual reality empire with this attempt to illegally acquire a dedicated fitness app that proves the value of virtual reality to users.” The FTC noted that Meta has acquired seven VR content studios, including the maker of the Beat Saber music game. Meta said in a blog post that the FTC’s allegation that the deal was anticompetitive “in a dynamic space with as much entry and growth as online and connected fitness is simply not credible.”

In releasing Q2 earnings, Meta also announced that Wehner will take on a new role as its first chief strategy officer, overseeing the company’s strategy and corporate development, effective Nov. 1, 2022. At the same time, Susan Li, currently VP of finance, will be promoted and serve as Meta’s CFO.