Meta, Facebook’s Parent Company, Reports Slowest Revenue Growth Since IPO

, the social giant formerly known as , beat Wall Street estimates for earnings in the first quarter of 2022 — but fell short on the revenue front, as it reported its slowest top-line growth as a public company.

For Q1, Meta reported revenue of $27.9 billion, up 7% year over year, after the company has consistently seen double-digit growth ever since its 2012 IPO. It posted net income of $7.47 billion, or $2.72 per share, down 21% compared with the year-ago period.

Facebook daily active users averaged 1.96 billion for March 2022, up 4% year-over-year, and up slightly from the prior quarter (1.93 billion).

Wall Street analyst consensus estimates were for Meta to post Q1 revenue of $28.2 billion in EPS of $2.56 per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. Meta was expected to report 1.95 billion daily users for the quarter, per StreetAccount.

Shares of Meta popped 15% in after-hours trading on the bottom-line beat and the disclosure that Facebook eked out a small gain in average DAUs. Through Thursday, the stock was down 48% year to date — a slide that included its historic loss of $230 billion in market cap — so investors were preparing for the worst with the Q1 earnings report.

Meta had previously told investors that in Q1 it was facing “continued headwinds” from increased competition for people’s time — with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling out TikTok — as well as from Apple’s iOS privacy changes and “regulatory changes.”

“We made progress this quarter across a number of key company priorities and we remain confident in the long term opportunities and growth that our product roadmap will unlock,” Zuckerberg said in announcing the results. “More people use our services today than ever before, and I’m proud of how our products are serving people around the world.”

Companywide, Meta showed stronger user growth than the standalone numbers for the flagship Facebook app. The company’s tally of total “daily active people” — which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — was 2.87 billion on average for March 2022, up 6% year-over-year (and up about 50 million from 2.82 billion in Q4).

Meta said expects second quarter 2022 total revenue to be in the range of $28 billion-30 billion, an outlook that “reflects a continuation of the trends impacting revenue growth in the first quarter, including softness in the back half of the first quarter that coincided with the war in Ukraine.”

For Q1, Meta’s Reality Labs segment, which encompasses its AR and VR businesses, again was a drag on earnings. Reality Labs revenue came in at $695 million, with an operating loss of $2.96 billion.