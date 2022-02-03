Facebook Parent Company Loses More Than $200 Billion in Market Value on Apple iOS Woes, Growing TikTok Competition

Shares of Platforms, the social giant formerly known as , cratered 25% at the start of trading Thursday as investors reacted to its forecast of a Q1 ad slowdown and the emergence of TikTok as a fast-growing rival.

With the stock drop, Meta’s market cap shed over $220 billion in value overnight — which right now makes it the biggest one-day loss in U.S. stock market history. For CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the plunge wiped out more than $28 billion in value of his holdings.

Among the “headwinds” Meta execs cited for its massive ad biz going into the first quarter of 2022 were a greater impact from Apple’s iOS privacy changes and new EU regulations, as well as “macroeconomic challenges” that are leading to reductions in marketing budgets. The company estimates a roughly $10 billion economic impact in 2022 because of Apple’s iOS changes, which limit Meta’s ability to target and measure ads, CFO Dave Wehner said on the Q4 earnings call.

One of the other big issues: TikTok.

Zuckerberg called out the short-form video app as a meaningful competitor, mentioning TikTok five times on the call. According to Meta, it faces “increased competition for people’s time and a shift of engagement within our apps towards video surfaces like Reels, which monetize at lower rates than Feed and Stories.” The company first launched Reels, its copycat of TikTok, on Instagram in mid-2020.

Multiple analysts cut price targets on Meta in the wake of the Q4 earnings report. BMO Capital Markets internet and media analyst Dan Salmon downgraded the stock to “market perform” and chopped his 12-month price target from $425 to $290/share, citing “lower estimates and lower valuation due to greater competitive pressure and lower conviction in timing and impact of targeting/measurement improvements.”

Zuckerberg positioned Meta as playing catch-up to TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance. “We face a competitor in TikTok that is a lot bigger, so it will take a while to compound and catch up there,” he said. TikTok last fall said it had more than 1 billion monthly users worldwide for the short-form entertainment app.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly. And this is why our focus on Reels is so important over the long-term, as is our work to make sure that our apps are the best services out there for young adults,” Zuckerberg said in his initial remarks. Later, he commented. “The thing that is somewhat unique here is that TikTok is so big as a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate off of a very large base.”

To be sure, Zuckerberg’s pointing to TikTok as a growing rival is partly aimed at governments and regulators — an attempt to demonstrate that it does not have a monopoly in the social-media sector.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s recent rebranding as Meta is intended to launch the social powerhouse into the “metaverse,” with the company investing in new AR and VR tech, products and experiences. But it’s a near-term drag on earnings: Losses for Meta’s Reality Labs segment were $10.2 billion for the full year on revenue of $2.27 billion. Wehner didn’t provide specifics but said on the call that “we do expect Reality Labs operating loss to increase meaningfully in ’22.”

The near-term concerns for the company are developing effective workarounds to Apple’s iOS privacy changes and boosting monetization of Reels videos.

According to Zuckerberg, as with previous Facebook transitions like the shift from desktop feed to mobile feed, with the growth of Reels, “in the beginning our ads system and business are not as tuned for the new format, so as the engagement of the new thing starts to replace some of the engagement in the old thing. It creates a near-term headwind for revenue.” But he said over the long term, Meta is “pretty optimistic” it can close the gap.

Meanwhile, user growth for Facebook’s core social apps is plateauing. Daily active users (DAUs) of Facebook hit an average of 1.929 billion on December 2021, up 5% year-over-year but a decline of 10 million from Q3, the company reported. It was the first-ever decline in daily users for Facebook. Across Meta’s family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, DAUs averaged 2.82 billion for December, up 8% year over year but essentially flat with 2.81 billion sequentially.

Meta’s historic stock plunge also pulled down the shares of other social media companies: Snap was down 19%, Twitter fell 6% and Pinterest dropped 8% in morning trading Thursday.

Some analysts say the dramatic selloff of Meta shares presents a buying opportunity. “We don’t think the market’s reaction is warranted and believe wide-moat Meta’s shares now present an attractive investment opportunity,” Ali Mogharabi, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, wrote in a research note.