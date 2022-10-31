Meta Unveils Inaugural Class of ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ with Drew Afualo, Sydney Bell and More 

is kicking off its second annual Creator Week with a new program celebrating emerging digital influencers. Their inaugural class of Creators of Tomorrow highlights 25 up-and-coming creatives across five categories: Redefining Community, #NoFilter Empowerment, Creative Excellence, On The Rise and Future Ready.

“Creators of Tomorrow is a new program that celebrates emerging talents who are inspiring a new movement of creative content online,” reads an internal FAQ from Meta on the new initiative. “These creators are driving new forms of self-expression, pushing the boundaries of creativity and community, and redefining what it means to be a business owner. We’re proud to honor these creators as we kick off Creator Week and look forward to working with them and celebrating their talent.”

Aliza Kelly (@alizakelly), Nurse Blake (@NurseBlake), Elyse Fox (@elyse.fox), Vivian Tu (@your.richbff) and Isaias Hernandez (@queerbrownvegan) are acknowledged in the “Redefining Community” category for their commitment to “champion social change, unlock new opportunities for marginalized groups, and cultivate real-world connection.”

The influencers celebrated for their “#NoFilter Empowerment” are The Valentine Brothers (@valentinebrothers), Drew Afualo (@drewafualo), Armiel Chandler (@armielchandler), Mattie Westbrouck (@westbrouck) and Sydney Bell (@sydneylbell).

Armani White (@armaniblanco), Gianluca Conte (@ItsQCP), Mikayla Geier (@mikaylageier), Jesus Nalgas (@jesus_nalgas) and Joe Ando Hirsh (@joeandohirsh) are recognized by Meta as “On the Rise” creators.

Creators acknowledged for “Creative Excellence” for pioneering trends and shaping culture are Adanna Duru (@adannaduru), Jayo (@jayo), Owen Han (@owen.han), Natalie Odell (@natalie.odell) and Smac McCreanor (@smacmccreanor).

In the “Future-Ready” category, Amber Vittoria (@Amber_vittoria), Don Allen (@donalleniii), Diana Sinclair (@dianasinclair), Paige Piskin (@paigepiskin) and Elise Swopes (@swopes) are celebrated for being “ahead of the game” in Web3 technology including AR/VR, the Metaverse and NFTs.

Selections for the program were curated by an internal selection committee and evaluated by growth, engagement and creativity.

Creator Week, taking place globally from Nov. 1-7 through both in-person and digital events, is touted by Meta as its “biggest celebration of creators yet.” Programming will include reels challenges and creator-led sessions on growing communities.