Meghan Markle’s First Podcast Premieres on Spotify

Meghan Markle deconstructs the history of societal stereotypes about women in “Archetypes,” her first show for Spotify, which premiered Tuesday.

The first episode of “Archetypes” features Serena Williams, who recently announced her plans to retire from pro tennis, talking with Markle about the double standard women face when they are labeled “ambitious.” and Dr. Laura Cray, a professor at UC Berkeley and an expert on gender in the workplace. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey.

The Duchess of Sussex’s weekly podcast is available exclusively on Spotify worldwide. “Archetypes” is the first series to land on Spotify under the streaming service’s exclusive deal with Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio — inked in December 2020.

In the series, Markle will have “uncensored conversations” with guests including historians and experts to uncover the origin of stereotypes about women and how they shape narratives in the culture.

“Archetypes” will delve into “how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Markle says in the trailer for the series. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up in defining our lives?”

In partnering with Spotify, Archewell Audio said it was “committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds community through shared experience, narratives and values.” Until “Archetypes,” it had produced only one podcast for Spotify: a 2020 holiday audio special.

Earlier this year, Markle and Prince Harry had raised concerns with Spotify over COVID misinformation on the platform (amid a wider backlash over vaccine misinfo on “The Joe Rogan Experience”). After meeting company execs, the couple came away assured that Spotify was adequately addressing the misinformation.

“Archetypes” is produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media. Markle, Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content, and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio, will serve as executive producers alongside Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Courtney Holt and Julie McNamara.

In addition to the couple’s deal with Spotify, Archewell Productions has an exclusive deal with Netflix.

Listen to the trailer for “Archetypes”: