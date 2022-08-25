Meghan Markle’s New Podcast Hits No. 1 on Spotify Charts, Beating Joe Rogan in the U.S.

The Duchess of Sussex has claimed the No. 1 podcast position on Spotify’s charts in six markets worldwide, including the U.S. and U.K.

And, for the time being, Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” is currently more popular than “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which in the U.S. is consistently the most-listened-to podcast on Spotify.

“Archetypes,” released Tuesday exclusively on Spotify, is No. 1 on the streamer’s podcast charts for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation between Markle and Mariah Carey.

In the premiere episode, Markle speaks with Serena Williams about the double standard women face when they are labeled “ambitious” and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life, as well as how they are perceived. The inaugural episode also features Dr. Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace, and the way in which these archetypes affect all of us.

In “Archetypes,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, invites cultural commentators, historians and contemporary thinkers to delve into the origin of stereotypes about women and how those shape narratives. The weekly series is produced by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media.

Archewell Audio first inked the exclusive podcast pact with Spotify in late 2020, with the mission of “producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world,” as well as “spotlights diverse perspectives and voices” and “builds community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Meghan and Prince Harry wed in May 2018. The couple have two children, Archie and Lilibet (“Lili”). As an actor, Markle is best known for having starred in legal drama “Suits” on USA Network.