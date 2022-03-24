Meghan Markle Says Her ‘Archetypes’ Podcast on Spotify Will ‘Subvert Labels That Try to Hold Women Back’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and actor-turned-would-be-media-mogul, will have “uncensored conversations” about stereotypes that have historically applied to women on her forthcoming podcast for Spotify.

The podcast series, “Archetypes,” is slated to debut this summer on Spotify. It’s the first production to land on Spotify under the streaming service’s exclusive deal inked in 2020 with Archewell Audio, the production company formed by Prince Harry and Markle.

Throughout the series, Markle will speak with historians, experts and special guests to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and how they shape narratives in the culture. In the audio teaser for “Archetypes” released on Spotify, Markle sheds some light on her focus for the weekly podcast.

“This is ‘Archetypes’ — the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” Markle says.

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” she says. “But where do these stereotypes come from?”

Last week, Archewell said it was proceeding with plans to produce Markle’s first podcast after the couple was encouraged by talks with Spotify leadership to address the problem of COVID misinformation and transparency on the platform. Archewell did not name Joe Rogan, whose popular podcast triggered a boycott of Spotify by artists and creators protesting COVID misinformation on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

In partnering with Spotify, Archewell Audio has “committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds community through shared experience, narratives and values.” To date, it has produced only a 33-minute 2020 holiday audio special for Spotify.

“Archetypes” will be produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media. Markle, Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content, and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio, will serve as executive producers alongside Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Courtney Holt and Julie McNamara. The podcast teaser was produced in partnership with Little Everywhere, a production house led by Jane Marie.