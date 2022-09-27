Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Will Return With New Episodes Next Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Meghan Markle’s podcast “Archetypes” is returning on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The episode will feature comedian and actor Margaret Cho in a conversation about Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry.

In light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 9, the recently launched “Archetypes” delayed the release of new episodes “during the official mourning period for Her Majesty,” according to Spotify. The royal family’s official period of mourning ended on Sept. 26, seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Price Harry were in the United Kingdom for three weeks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Upon returning home to California, the couple intends to take a week off to spend time with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Price Harry paid tribute to his grandmother earlier in September, calling the Queen a “guiding compass.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” he wrote on the Archewell website, which he shares with Meghan. “Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”

“Archetypes” debuted on Spotify in August and ranked as the No. 1 podcast worldwide for two weeks in a row. The first episode featured Serena Williams, who recently announced plans to retire from tennis, while ensuing weeks have highlighted Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Markle, who hosts and executive produces the weekly series, aims to “dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” In early episodes, she spoke at length with Williams about the “misconception of ambition,” she conversed with Carey about the “complexities surrounding the diva” and got candid with Kaling about the “joys, challenges and stigmas of her life as a single, unmarried woman.”

Other upcoming guests include comedians Robin Thede and Ziwe Fumudoh.