Martha Stewart Is Launching Her First Original Podcast (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, domestic guru Martha Stewart teams with iHeartMedia for a talk-show podcast; ESPN expands its partnership with Peyton Manning for a new slate of podcasts; Audible taps Dominic Monaghan for a new spin on Sherlock Holmes’ famous nemesis, Moriarty; SiriusXM premieres original scripted podcast “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine”; and more.

DATES

Martha Stewart is no stranger to podcasts — and she has been a mainstay of TV, magazines and other media for years. Now she’s hosting her first-ever original podcast series, “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” slated to premiere June 22, produced in partnership with iHeartRadio. The talk-show-style series will feature Stewart in intimate interviews with a range of influential people she’s met over her career, with the first episode featuring her friend and business partner Snoop Dogg. Additional guests will include Kris Jenner, Alex Rodriguez, creative collaborators Kevin Sharkey and Douglas Friedman, and international plant explorer Dan Hinkley. “The Martha Stewart Podcast” also promises listeners a glimpse into her daily life through never-before-heard audio diary segments. The show will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and available on all major audio platforms.

Audible announced a July 7 premiere date for “Moriarty: The Devil’s Game,” an original scripted podcast starring Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” The Lord of the Rings film series). The 10-episode story is a new addition to the Sherlock Holmes universe, asking the question: What if Holmes’ most villainous nemesis was actually an innocent man? The series recasts Prof. James Moriarty as a desperate fugitive framed for murder — and hunted by dark forces who will stop at nothing to exploit his brilliance. In addition to Monaghan, the cast includes Bill Boyd, Phil LaMarr, Adam Godley, Curtis Armstrong, Josh Robert Thompson, Lindsay Whisler, Carlo Rota, Victoria Smurfit, Billy Harris and Rebecca Mader. “Moriarty: The Devil’s Game” was written and produced by Treefort Media. The series will be available exclusively on Audible (at this link).

The Smithsonian premiered the eighth season of its flagship podcast “Sidedoor” on Wednesday, June 15 — kicking off with a sex-education lesson on giant pandas. The first episode explores the unexpected challenge veterinarians, scientists and animal-care experts at DC’s National Zoo have faced for 50 years: why it’s so hard for giant pandas to make baby pandas. The new season of “Sidedoor,” hosted by Lizzie Peabody, will feature 15 episodes covering topics ranging from the importance of lawns in American society to the people working to preserve art and cultural heritage across the globe in times of crisis. This season will also include spooky ghost stories and special holiday-themed episodes exploring some famous year-end traditions. The podcast is a collaboration between the Smithsonian and PRX.

Cadence13’s C13 Originals premiered “History Is US” on Wednesday, June 15. The six-part series on race and history, which is hosted by scholar and author Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., explores critical moments in American history that set the trajectory of the nation in regards to race. Guests will include Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian; Sen. Cory Booker; and Black Votes Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown. Produced and directed by C13 Originals and Jon Meacham Podcast Studio.

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM premiered original scripted podcast “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine” on Monday, June 13. It’s the fourth installment in the “Wastelanders” audio series, following “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord,” “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye” and “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow.” The new 10-episode series is written and directed by Jenny Turner Hall, with sound design by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick. The series stars Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and features performances by Ashlie Atkinson (Kitty Pryde), Rachel Crowl (Red Skull), Isabella Ferreira (Sofia), Jennifer Ikeda (Rachel Summers), Justin Min (Justin), Clarke Peters (Professor X), Daniel Sunjata (Cyclops) and Carl Tart (Kevin).

In “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine,” Wolverine encounters Sofia, a young mutant in hiding, and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When the Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on — but a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first.

The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episodes will be widely available one week later all major U.S. podcast platforms in the U.S.

Audacy’s 2400Sports will premiere “Hey Mayne,” hosted by longtime ESPN personality Kenny Mayne, on June 23. The weekly podcast will blend sports culture with entertainment, politics, music, comedy, and beyond. Each week, Mayne will talk to someone he knows a little — and is fascinated by a lot. Guests are set to include former NBA player Jamal Crawford, sports journalist Jemele Hill, author Sarah Kendzior, sports commentator Chris Berman, screenwriter-director-actor-musician Christopher Guest, actor and comedian Ben Schwartz. Listen to the trailer at this link.

Ramble, the influencer podcast network that is a joint venture between Audacy’s Cadence13 and UTA, announced the launch of “Justaposition,” a new weekly podcast hosted by content creator Hyram Yarbro on which he’ll explore issues ranging from mental health to how to make a positive social impact to skin care. Hyram rose to fame in 2020 through his viral TikTok videos, and has a combined social media following of more than 12 million today. “Justaposition” will launch with two episodes on June 16 on all major platforms, with subsequent episodes available on Thursdays. Hyram is represented by Hansen Jacobson and UTA, which brokered the deal with Ramble.

DEALS

ESPN expanded its relationship with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company for a new lineup of original podcasts initially launching with six titles produced by Omaha Productions. The podcast deal builds on the relationship between ESPN and Peyton and Eli Manning for an alternate telecast of “Monday Night Football.” The ESPN podcasts from Omaha Productions are: