Mark Cuban’s Fireside to Launch on Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku Through Acquisition of Stremium (EXCLUSIVE)

Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi’s streamer Fireside has acquired streaming platform Stremium. The purchase will allow the Fireside app to soon launch via Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and other connected TV devices.

“This will immediately and substantially increase the reach of IP owners, creators and brands leveraging Fireside to build the studio, networks and streaming services of the future by providing greater accessibility to existing and new audiences,” Fatemi, Cuban’s Fireside business partner, wrote in a letter to investors obtained by Variety.

Fatemi added: “This enables us to deliver our industry-first, second-screen experience where the audience can use their phones to engage and interact in real-time while watching on their TVs.”

Co-founded by Fatemi and Cuban, Fireside is an interactive Web3 platform that utilizes a membership model to give the “super fans” of its platform’s creators, including Jay Leno, Melissa Rivers, Craig Kilborn and “Entourage,” interact with the talent as they are performing live via their Fireside “networks.”

Previously, Fireside was only available via its website and for download in the App Store.

See Fatemi’s memo to Fireside investors in full below.

An Exciting Acquisition Update as We Pioneer a New Era of Streaming & Media

The world’s first interactive streaming platform just got bigger! Fireside is coming to a TV near you!

We’re thrilled to share that we have made a strategic acquisition that will accelerate solidifying our position in the market as the future of streaming.

Fireside has acquired leading cloud-enabled streaming platform, Stremium and as a result Fireside will soon be available on Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more. This will immediately and substantially increase the reach of IP owners, creators, and brands leveraging Fireside to build the studio, networks, and streaming services of the future by providing greater accessibility to existing and new audiences.

Moreover, this enables us to deliver our industry first second screen experience where the audience can use their phones to engage and interact in real-time while watching on their TVs. Imagine watching a live cookalong show with your favorite chef simultaneously on your TV and your phone where you can interact and get invited to talk directly to them and even show them what you are cooking from the palm of your hand!

Lastly, the Stremium infrastructure will also allow Fireside creators to seamlessly upload, publish, program, and distribute content while also supporting live content across mobile and TV platforms. With this exciting acquisition, we are continuing to redefine the boundaries of streaming and bring about the next generation of media and entertainment.

We have more industry first announcements coming so stay tuned…

