Marjorie Taylor Greene Permanently Banned by Twitter

permanently suspended the personal account of far-right politician Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for repeated violations of the social network’s policy prohibiting COVID misinformation.

Greene’s @mtgreenee account on Twitter has been permanently suspended; she still has access her official congressional account, @RepMTG. Before Twitter banned the @mtgreenee account, it had 465,000 followers. The account’s bio read, “Congresswoman for GA-14, Christian, Wife, Mom, Small Business Owner, Proud American 100% Pro-Life Pro-Gun Pro-Trump.”

Twitter banned Greene after she tweeted false information on Saturday (Jan. 1) about COVID vaccines, calling them “dangerous” and making the bogus claim that “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths are ignored.”

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter rep said in a statement to Variety. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene is the first member of Congress to be kicked off Twitter for violating its rules. Twitter booted Donald Trump a year ago after he praised rioters who were attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Twitter had previously temporarily suspended Greene’s account for posting content with misinformation about COVID and the 2020 presidential election. On July 19, for example, Twitter froze Greene’s account for 12 hours after she falsely tweeted that the coronavirus was only dangerous for people who are obese or over 65. In January 2021, Twitter suspended her account temporarily for spreading conspiracy theories about supposed voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Greene was elected in 2020 to the U.S. House of Representatives in Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She has expressed support for a range of conspiracy theories including the bizarre pro-Trump QAnon movement, which the FBI has called a domestic terror group. After she was elected, she distanced herself from QAnon.

In February 2021, Greene was removed of her House committee assignments, in a vote largely along party lines, following comments she had made calling for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats as well as repeatedly spreading conspiracy theories.