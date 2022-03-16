Luminate Is the New Name of P-MRC Data, Source of Music and Entertainment Data

The company formerly known as P-MRC Data, which houses a collection of brands that have supplied music and entertainment industry data for decades, has a new name: Luminate.

Luminate powers the Billboard Charts and brings together MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), Variety Business Intelligence, Music Connect, BDS Radio and SoundScan into one platform providing independent entertainment data. With the name change, the company also is launching a new website, at luminatedata.xyz.

The company, formed in October 2020, is owned through a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and MRC. (P-MRC also is the owner of Variety.)

Going forward, Luminate will continue to create or incorporate additional “fully validated data sources,” the company said. According to Luminate, it counts “virtually every top-tier entertainment company as a client.”

“We reconceived this brand as the industry’s central and most trusted source for all of entertainment’s verified strategic and operational data. The name represents our mission to bring clarity and insight to a complex and evolving industry,” said Rob Jonas, CEO of Luminate, who joined the company last summer. “Over the past few months, we have begun to incorporate our tent-pole products, MRC Data and Variety Business Intelligence, into the most comprehensive entertainment analytics offering, which will eventually span across all major media categories, while comprehensively managing the rights of our ecosystem data partners and contributors.”

Luminate recently launched Global Hits, which tracks top-performing songs across 48 countries and offers comparison and analysis across regions. The company also is scheduled to release a unified, cross-industry analytics platform later this year.