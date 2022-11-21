Konkona Sen Sharma Takes Starring Role in India Launch of Luminary Podcast Platform

Actor and director Konkona Sen Sharma (“A Death in the Gunj”) will join the likes of Dave Chappelle, Lena Dunham and Russell Brand as podcast platform Luminary launches an India unit.



Launched originally in the U.S. in 2018, Luminary operates a premium podcasting platform addressing a subscription audience with “smart and entertaining content.” The company says its move into India will see it “extend its content legacy” and that it will “develop and curate localized stories with a global appeal.”



Sen Sharma, who recently starred in Aparna Sen’s “The Rapist,” will voice “Barefoot Boys,” a retelling of one of India’s greatest sports stories. The podcast will recreate the untold story of 11 barefooted Indian football players who defeated a trained, experienced British team during a 1911 match.



“The tale of ‘Barefoot Boys’ is timeless. It will stand the test of time even 100 years from now. This is the power and guts of the story. I am honored to tell this story, as a Bengali and more so as an Indian,” said Sen Sharma.



Business leader Masaba Gupta is also among the first components of the Indian outreach. She will front a podcast “How I Musaba” which will see Gupta in conversation with leading business, art and creative women.



“I was always interested in back stories of badass women who have conquered so much. This is going to be really special since I get to talk to women I am inspired by every day! Expect a non-preachy, honest and crazy exchange of ideas, stories, and even mishaps,” Musaba said in prepared comments.



“India is an important growth market for podcasting, storytelling, and Luminary. Our shows truly blur the lines between podcast and art, and we’re excited to bring this unique approach into one of the world’s most rich and dynamic cultures. There are endless stories to uncover in India, and we look forward to telling them through a premium, subscription-based model that entertains and elevates,” said Rishi Malhotra, Luminary’s CEO.



India is the third largest podcast consumer having 57.6 million monthly listeners, according to data from PwC’s 2020 Global Entertainment & Media Outlook report.



Luminary offers an annual subscription for $34.99, or the equivalent of about $2.99 per month. Luminary also offers a monthly subscription for $4.99. International pricing is similar to U.S. pricing, the company said, with annual and monthly plans available.