Randall Park, Justin H. Min, Francia Raísa Star in K-Drama/Telenovela Podcast Mashup ‘Love and Noraebang’

Genres — and romantic entanglements — collide in L.A.-set “Love and Noraebang,” billed as the first K-drama/telenovela podcast series.

The series, which debuted this week, stars Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Justin H. Min (“The Umbrella Academy”) and Francia Raísa (“How I Met Your Father,” “Grown-ish”).

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, the rom-com chronicles the whirlwind romance between the heir to a Korean chaebol, Jaesun (Min), and Ana (Raísa), a Mexican American entrepreneur whose love is pushed to the limits. After months of innocent flirting — and one passionate karaoke session, a.k.a. noraebang — Ana finds out that Jaesun must return to Korea for his two-year military service. Will their relationship survive the distance?

“I am so excited to be a part of ‘Love and Noraebang,’ a show that blends two of our world’s most beloved TV formats: the K-drama and the telenovela,” Park, who serves as the podcast’s narrator, said in a statement. “It was energizing to work on a project with such a diverse and creative team. I can’t wait for audiences to hear the city of L.A. tell Ana and Jaesun’s love story.”

The “Love and Noraebang” cast also includes Julia Cho, Emily Tosta, June Yoon and Rafael Torres. The series features an original music score that integrates K-pop, reggaeton, pop ballads and Latin trap.

The show is produced by podcast studio Sonoro in partnership with Mash Up Americans, which helped Reese Witherspoon develop her own podcast, as well as Rainn Wilson and the National Domestic Workers Alliance. “Love and Noraebang” is executive produced by Camila Victoriano and Joshua Weinstein for Sonoro, and Amy S. Choi and Rebecca Lehrer for The Mash-Up Americans. It’s directed by Choi and Lehrer and written by Quincy Cho and Anthony Aguilar.

All 10 episodes of the series, which premiered July 19, are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast and other audio platforms (see this link).

Listen to the trailer for “Love and Noraebang”: