Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Through 2023

Logan Paul, the YouTube creator and digital influencer who’s built a career as a pro fighter, has signed a contract to be a WWE Superstar.

Now that Paul is officially under contract with WWE, sources familiar with the pact said, he will stay with the wrestling entertainment company for the near future and will perform across multiple events, which would take him through next year. He’s previously appeared on “WWE Smackdown” and “WrestleMania.”

WWE and Paul shared the news Thursday on social media and share photos of his visit to the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Conn. He’s pictured above with Triple-H and Stephanie McMahon — who assumed the role of interim CEO after her father, Vince McMahon, stepped aside amid a board investigation into misconduct allegations.

In addition, Paul delivered a message to WWE’s The Miz in a video posted by WWE — scrawling “coming 4 u @MIZ” on the back of his contract — following their run-in at WrestleMania 38 in April. Paul had teamed with The A-Lister at The Showcase of the Immortals only to have The Miz drop him with a skull-crushing finale following a win over The Mysterios.

Paul, who is 27, originally rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app and went on to become a popular — and controversial — YouTube star. As a boxer, he’s gone into the ring against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a pay-per-view event on Showtime and had two bouts with British YouTuber KSI. His younger brother, Jake Paul, also has made a run at a pro-boxing career.

Logan Paul hosts his own podcast, “Impaulsive,” featuring celebrities, athletes, comedians, business moguls and other guests, which has nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube. Paul’s main YouTube channel currently has 23.5 million subscribers.

In 2021 Paul appeared on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” where he was disguised as the “Grandpa Monster.” Earlier this year, Paul teamed with Arnold Schwarzenegger to promote a slap-fighting tournament. Paul is repped by WME.