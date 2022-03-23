Lin-Manuel Miranda Thanks TikTok Fans for Helping ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Hit No. 1

TikTok… boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the multihyphenate who composed eight songs for Disney’s “Encanto” soundtrack, gave thanks to TikTok users who have made hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” go viral on the platform — and helped push the film’s album to the top of the charts worldwide.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank you all for all of your outstanding videos featuring songs from ‘Encanto’ that have helped make it one of the top soundtracks on TikTok and all over the world,” Miranda said in a video shared by TikTok’s PR team.

He cited TikTokers’ “truly surreal and incredible ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ dances” and “the heartfelt stories set to ‘Dos Oruguitas.'” The latter song is nominated for an Oscar, while Disney did not submit “Bruno” for consideration.

Miranda continued, “It’s amazing what you’ve done and the way you guys have taken these songs and been inspired by them and made amazing artwork of your own — and I’m truly grateful.”

Since becoming a hit on TikTok, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become the biggest Disney animated musical success on the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly 30 years. The soundtrack has been at No. 1 for nine weeks.