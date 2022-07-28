Leslie Jones to Launch Her First Podcast, ‘The Fckry,’ With Comedian Lenny Marcus (EXCLUSIVE)

Leslie Jones is about to spice up your earbuds with her first podcast — a talk show promising an abundance of F-bombs that the “Saturday Night Live” alum is cohosting with fellow comedian Lenny Marcus.

“The Fckry” (pronounced just the way you think) is being produced by Earwolf, the comedy podcast network of SiriusXM’s Stitcher. On the weekly podcast, Jones and Marcus will discuss a range of goings-on, from how they started out in the comedy biz to topical political issues. The hosts will also interact with listeners, pledging “unfiltered, unwatered-down answers” with nothing off the table.

“The Fckry,” set to premiere Aug. 11, will be available across all major audio platforms, including Stitcher and the SXM App. SXM Media, Sirius XM’s advertising sales group, has exclusive global ad sales rights for the show.

Jones, in a statement provided to Variety, said, “I have a lot of things to say. I could have shared them on a daytime talk show where I’d have to censor myself. But in a podcast, I can say what I want. On ‘The Fckry,’ you’re getting the uncut, 100% pure Leslie Jones. If you’ve ever wanted to hang with me and talk, here’s your chance.”

Marcus added, “Leslie and I talk on the phone all the time, and most of our conversations are us complaining about our lives or the crazy world we live in. It usually just devolves into us cracking each other up. And now you, the listener, get to hear that!”

Jones, a three-time Primetime Emmy Awards nominee as an “SNL” cast member, currently stars in HBO Max series “Our Flag Means Death.” She will next be seen in a recurring role on Season 2 of Starz’s “BMF” and is set to produce an untitled Christmas comedy for Lionsgate, which she is currently developing as a potential future starring role. Jones also recently starred in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Marcus has performed as a stand-up comedian at major comedy clubs in New York City for more than 20 years. He’s also appeared on many late-night shows including “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show With David Letterman.”

Recently, Jones and Marcus have collaborated on several projects, including the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, NBC’s “New Year’s Eve” live broadcast from Times Square, and in TV commercials, personal appearances and award ceremonies. Marcus also co-wrote her Netflix comedy special “Leslie Jones: Time Machine” and executive produced her ABC game show “Supermarket Sweep.”

“Leslie and Lenny are incredible comedians in their own right, but together they are a force of nature,” said Earwolf program director Codi Fischer, who is executive producer of “The Fckry.” ‘We’re excited to have Stitcher be the home of their first podcast, and can’t wait for listeners to hear what they have in store.”

Created by Jones and Marcus, “The Fckry” is produced by Earwolf senior producer Judith Kargbo and engineered by Marina Paiz, with Steve Martín serving as technical director.

Listen to the trailer for “The Fckry”: