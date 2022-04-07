Lego and ‘Fortnite’ Maker Epic Games Team to Build ‘Kid Safe’ Metaverse Experience

Lego Group is linking arms with Epic Games, the company behind hit battle-royale game “Fortnite,” to jump into the metaverse — in a way that will be “safe and fun for children and families,” the companies announced.

Lego and Epic Games inked a long-term partnership under which they will build an “immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience” for kids. Details were sparse in the initial announcement; currently, there’s no ETA on when this might launch, what it will look like, or what the monetization model will be.

The companies said the new property will give kids tools to become “confident creators… in a safe and positive space.” Lego and Epic Games said they have agreed to three principles for a kid-safe metaverse: Protect children’s “right to play” by making safety and well-being a priority; safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first; and empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

It’s worth noting that digital services targeted at kids are regulated by governments worldwide — so Epic and Lego are legally bound to take extra measures to protect the privacy and safety of children.

“Just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play,” Lego Group CEO Niels Christiansen said in announcing the pact. “We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future.”

Tim Sweeney, Epic’s founder and CEO, added, “The Lego Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families.”

Epic Games noted that in 2020 it acquired SuperAwesome, a company that developed technology designed to deliver safe digital engagement with children under 16.

(Pictured above: Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie”)