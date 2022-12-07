Critical Role’s ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 on Prime Video Guest Stars Include Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cheech Marin (EXCLUSIVE)

The motley band of adventurers in Critical Role’s “The Legend of Vox Machina” on Prime Video will be joined by a few famous voices in Season 2.

Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick and Cheech Marin will guest star in the second season of the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adult animated series. Additional guest cast for Season 2 includes Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”), Billy Boyd (“The Lord of the Rings”), Cree Summer (“Rugrats,” “The Patrick Star Show”), Alanna Ubach (“Euphoria”), Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (“Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence”), Troy Baker (“The Last of Us”), Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) and Ralph Ineson (“The Witch”).

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 2 premieres January 2023 exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video (with the exact date TBA). After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, in Season 2 the Vox Machina crew is faced with saving the world once again — this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

Prime Video and Critical Role released a first look at the character voiced by Winkler, a gnome named Wilhand Trickfoot:

The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Taliesin Jaffe (Percival “Percy” de Rolo), Ashley Johnson (Pike Trickfoot), Travis Willingham (Grog Strongjaw), Sam Riegel (Scanlan Shorthalt), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Liam O’Brien (Vax’ildan) and Laura Bailey (Vex’ahlia). Matthew Mercer, Critical Role’s longtime Dungeon Master, provides the voices of additional characters. Returning guest cast in “Vox Machina” Season 2 includes Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Gina Torres, Kelly Hu and Esmé Creed-Miles.

The first season of “Vox Machina,” which has a rare 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered on Prime Video earlier this year. Amazon Studios initially greenlit two seasons of the show after Critical Role’s record-breaking Kickstarter campaign and announced its Season 3 renewal in October.

The series is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role and animation studio Titmouse for Prime Video. Critical Role’s founders serve as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (“Star Wars: Resistance”), Chris Prynoski (“Metalocalypse”), Shannon Prynoski (“Fairfax”) and Ben Kalina (“Big Mouth”).

Here’s the first look at “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 2: