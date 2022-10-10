Latino Media Fest Announces 2022 Lineup, Sneak Peek of ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’

The National Association of Latino Independent Producers will host a sneak peek of the new NBC comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” as part of this week’s 8th Annual Latino Media Fest Official Selection lineup.

The 2022 lineup includes “Hoar” directed by Jeanette Dilone, “El Triste” directed by Manuel De Valle, “Inés Unfortunately” directed by Anna Salinas, “Fernanda” directed by Mar Molina, “The Lifers Network” directed by Michael Steves, “Soñadora” directed by Stacy Pascal Gaspard and “Brownsville Bred” directed by Elaine Del Valle.

Presented by Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo and featuring speakers such as George Lopez, Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, the Latino Media Fest spotlights U.S. Latinx content across such media platforms as narrative short films, TV/streaming pilots, digital content and documentary shorts.

“NALIP is thrilled to be back in person with the Latino Media Fest. Through this platform, we promote the artists we’ve helped cultivate through our network of opportunities,” said Karla Pita Loor, chair of NALIP’s board of directors and executive vice president of enterprise inclusion and social responsibility at Banijay Americas. “We are grateful for the support of our presenting sponsor, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, and all our additional partners who together help us launch careers.”

This year’s Latino Media Fest will also screen a sneak peek of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” written and executive produced by Debby Wolfe. Starring Lopez and his daughter Mayan, the upcoming NBC comedy series depicts a fictionalized version of their real-life father-daughter relationship.

“NBCUniversal and Telemundo are excited to partner with NALIP and the Latino Media Fest as it returns this year to an in-person celebration” said Craig Robinson, NBCUniversal’s executive vice president and chief diversity officer. “These festivals champion the work of artists from underrepresented groups telling diverse stories and we’re proud to help expand their opportunities.”

The 2022 Latino Media Fest will take place Oct. 13 at the AMC Century City 15.