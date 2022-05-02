‘Laguna Beach’ Rewatch Podcast to Be Hosted by Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti (EXCLUSIVE)

“Laguna Beach” stans will get a dose of tea from stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti in the first-ever rewatch podcast for the fan-favorite reality TV show from the 2000s.

“Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen,” to premiere this summer, comes from podcast production company Dear Media, which has ordered 40 episodes across two seasons.

“Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” aired for three seasons on MTV from 2004-06. The show followed the lives of eight precocious teenagers growing up in the coastal California town — including the tumultuous, off-and-on romance between Cavallari and Colletti. It’s available to stream in its entirety on Paramount+.

Cavallari and Colletti’s podcast will focus on the first two drama-filled seasons of the TV show. They’ll be joined by “Laguna” castmates, celebrity guests, and MTV insiders as they reveal “salacious, scandalous, and sensational behind-the-scenes stories,” Dear Media promises.

“Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen” also will debut a hotline for listeners to query the duo, and the juiciest questions will be fielded on the show. Additionally, Dear Media says there will be “limited drops” of exclusive show merch.

“Eighteen years later and we’re finally ready to revisit ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,'”

Cavallari said in a statement provided to Variety. “Stephen and I can’t wait to take listeners behind the scenes of what really went down, how it impacted us, and to relive those high-school days — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Coletti added, “I’m excited to take this ride down memory lane. I haven’t seen the series since the show aired and look forward to unpacking a treasure trove of anecdotes for our audience. Partnering with Dear Media and Kristin makes for a dream scenario. Kristin brings the heat and I’ll try to keep up… Some things never change.”

UTA brokered the deal for the podcast series and represents both Dear Media and Colletti. Cavallari is repped by WME.

Founded in 2018, Dear Media produces more than 80 podcasts aimed women audiences, including a relaunch of the “Nicole Walters Podcast” and “Bone, Marry, Bury,” a raunchy reverse whodunnit scripted fiction series starring Sarah Hyland.

After “Laguna Beach,” Cavallari went on to star in her own docu-series, “Very Cavallari” on E!, which ran from 2018-20. She also is founder and CEO of lifestyle brand Uncommon James.

Colletti, after two seasons on “Laguna Beach,” landed a job as a VJ for MTV’s “Total Request Live” before appearing on the CW’s “One Tree Hill” and VH1’s “Hit The Floor.” Colletti starred in 2021 comedy series “Everyone Is Doing Great” alongside “One Tree Hill” co-star James Lafferty, which they co-created.