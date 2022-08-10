Kevin Hart Sets Audible Self-Help Audiobook About Taming ‘Voices in Your Head’

Kevin Hart is buffing up his brand as a motivational speaker.

The comedian-actor-producer-entrepreneur will release a new audiobook, “Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head,” next month on Audible.

In the forthcoming title, Hart promises to help you slay the negative self-talk monsters the keep you from living your best life — all wrapped “in his signature honesty, hilarious voice and adept storytelling,” according to Audible.

Hart’s audiobook identifies a series of mental gremlins and strategies on dealing with them, including Control Monster (i.e., the need to control everyone and everything around you), Comparison Monster (benchmarking yourself against others, leading to irrational jealousy) and Approval Monster (the nagging feeling of wanting approval from the entire world).

“I already know you guys probably got one of these annoying inner monsters on your back, too,” Hart says in the audiobook’s trailer. “I’m gonna give a quick lesson on how to deal with them.”

The audiobook is set to release Sept. 15, 2022; customers will be able to preorder “Monsters and How to Tame Them” at this link.

Hart’s “Monsters and How to Tame Them” follows his two previous book projects, the 2017 best-selling memoir “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” and “The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success,” released as an audiobook in 2020.

Hart wrote “Monsters and How to Tame Them” with journalist and author Neil Strauss, who is best known for his book “The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists.” Strauss also co-wrote “I Can’t Make This Up” with Hart.

Separately, Hart and Charlamagne Tha God have a multiyear development, production deal for originals with Audible. Projects include “Summer of ’85,” narrated by Hart, about the juxtaposition of two events that took place in Philadelphia that year: the Live Aid benefit for Africa and the bombing of MOVE, a controversial group of Black citizens attempting to create an African-style community.

Watch the trailer for “Monsters and How to Tame Them”: