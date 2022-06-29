Kerry Washington Bible-Inspired Thriller ‘The Prophecy’ Gets Audible Premiere Date, Adds David Oyelowo, Asa Butterfield, Steven Pasquale to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Prophecy,” Kerry Washington’s first foray into audio as an executive producer, is set to premiere next month on Audible with the actor starring in the modern-day spin on three Bible stories.

Joining the cast are David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education”) and Steven Pasquale (“Rescue Me”), alongside Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Daniel Dae Kim. All eight episodes of “The Prophecy” will drop exclusively on Audible on July 28.

In “The Prophecy,” when a series of unexplainable events happens simultaneously around the world, Dr. Virginia Edwards (Washington), a hydrologist, Daniel (Oyelowo), a British zoo veterinarian, and Jonah (Kim), a commercial diver find themselves at the head of each phenomena. As they fight for survival, they soon will realize they are all connected in this contemporary reimagining of the Biblical stories of the Virgin Mary, Daniel in the Lions’ Den, and Jonah and the Whale.

Virginia seeks out Agent Scott Thomas (Fishburne) at a secretive government headquarters, telling him she believes the events are signs and that unless he helps her things will only get worse. Her desperation is dialed up higher with one more shocking proclamation as she stands before him pregnant, weak and weary: “Agent Thomas,” she says, “I believe I am Mary.” Could she be the actual Virgin Mary? Could he be Doubting Thomas, whom she must convince? And what of the two other men — Jonah and Daniel — who seem to hold fresh clues to this global mystery?

“The Prophecy” is written by Randy McKinnon and produced by Audible, Washington’s Simpson Street and QCode. The series is directed by Oscar-nominated producer Pilar Savone (“Django Unchained,” “Death Proof”), who is head of development at Simpson Street.

The series comes under a larger deal between Audible and Washington’s Simpson Street announced earlier this year. “The Prophecy” will be available to pre-order at audible.com/theprophecy.

Listen to the trailer for “The Prophecy”:

(Pictured above, l. to r.: Kerry Washington, David Oyelowo, Asa Butterfield, Steven Pasquale)