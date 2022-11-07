Kathy Griffin Defies Twitter Ban by Using Late Mother’s Account, Calls Elon Musk an ‘A–hole’ and a ‘Hack’

Kathy Griffin logged into her late mother’s account to continue trolling Elon Musk after he banned her main account for impersonating him. Griffin changed her original Twitter name to “Elon Musk,” which ended up getting her thrown off the social media platform. Musk followed up Griffin’s ban by announcing, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

Griffin took matters into her own hands and returned to Twitter using the account of late mother, Maggie Griffin. Maggie, who starred alongside Kathy on “My Life on the D-List” for six seasons, died in March 2020. Maggie also appeared opposite her daughter in projects such as “Kathy” and “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.”

“I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account,” Kathy announced from the Maggie Griffin Twitter page. “She would not mind.”

When one Twitter user called out Griffin for assuming the role of her late mother on Twitter after she got banned for impersonating Musk, Griffin pushed back, “Oh, for gods sake…look at the date on the tweet you are referencing. It is from 2019. My wonderful mother had an account that I ran for her. She passed away, but I always kept the account. Trust me, she would be with me on this. Relax.”

Musk made a wisecrack that Griffin got suspended from Twitter for “impersonating a comedian,” to which she replied, “I mean…you stole that joke, you asshole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.”

Later on, Musk wrote on Twitter that “if she really wants her account back, she can have it” by paying $8, referring to the new subscription model for Twitter Blue.

Following Griffin’s ban, the hashtag #FreeKathy began trending on Twitter. Celebrities such as Mark Hamill shared the hashtag, which the Maggie Griffin account re-tweeted.

I mean… you stole that joke, you asshole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack.

Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.

This is KG btw — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) November 7, 2022

Oh, for gods sake Andy, look at the date on the tweet you are referencing. It is from 2019. My wonderful mother had an account that I ran for her. She passed away, but I always kept the account. Trust me, she would be with me on this. Relax. #FreeKathy — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) November 7, 2022