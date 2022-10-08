Instagram Restricts Kanye West’s Account Following Backlash Alleging Antisemitic Content

Instagram has placed a restriction on Kanye “Ye” West’s account after deleting content for a violation of the platform’s policies.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the decision to Variety, sharing that temporary restrictions on posting, commenting and messaging are standard practice for accounts that regularly violate the social media platform’s policies. The company did not indicate which specific posts were the cause behind the restriction.

West, who uses the handle @kanyewest on the platform, recently shared a now-deleted post featuring a screenshot of a message, allegedly sent to rapper Diddy, that had been criticized as antisemitic by Jewish advocacy groups like the American Jewish Committee.

Representatives for West were not immediately available for comment.

In the hours following his restriction on Instagram, West took to Twitter for the first moment in some time, seemingly calling out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his restriction from the platform.

Look at this Mark



How you gone kick me off instagram



You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been engaged in a legal process regarding a potential purchase of Twitter, responded by welcoming West back to the social media platform.

Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2022

The rapper also shared what seems to be a teaser for a 2024 political campaign, a prospect that he has flirted with in the past.

This does not mark the first time that West has faced restrictions on Instagram. In March, the rapper was suspended from the platform for 24 hours. Content from West’s account was also deleted in that incident for violations of policies for hate speech, bullying and harassment.

West also faced controversy earlier this week after wearing a shirt reading “White Lives Matter” during his surprise Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris. The rapper also appeared for an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday evening to discuss the decision.