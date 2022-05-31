Jonas Brothers Launch Smartphone-Only Video Subscription Service on Scriber

The Jonas Brothers are giving fans a new way to access exclusive videos — charging $5 per month for the privilege — on Scriber, a smartphone-based subscription startup.

Jonas Brothers followers who subscribe via Scriber are promised “unique, behind-the-scenes videos and updates” directly from the singing trio. Subscribers also will be eligible to enter contests to win exclusive experiences and rewards, including the chance to get a spot at the Jonas Brothers Authentic Memorabilia Pawn Shop Dollar Store in Las Vegas.

U.S. residents can subscribe to the Jonas Brothers on Scriber by texting “GO” to 1-844-228-4544. The service will be free for the first seven days and then cost $4.99 per month. The Jonas Brothers plan to donate about $2 per subscription to their supported charitable organizations, while Scriber itself is donating a portion of its proceeds to carbon-reduction efforts through Stripe, its payment processor.

“Our fans have given us so much over the years, so we are thrilled to share something truly special with them, while also finding even more ways to give back to causes close to our hearts,” Nick Jonas said in a statement.

Joe Jonas added, “We love surprising the fans with secret shows and special events, and Scriber provides an easier way for our fans to get access. It’s a win-win.” Kevin Jonas commented, “It’s always so special when we connect directly with our fans, and now we can deliver to them fan club-style experiences as well as things like behind the scenes videos, exclusive merchandise, and early access to tickets – with the ease of sending a text.”

Scriber’s service lets fans sign up via text message and then receive SMS messages that connect them to full-screen video on their smartphones — requiring no website login or app download, thereby avoiding having to pay fees to Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Scriber distributes subscriber rewards using distributed blockchain technology; in addition, the company says it has a patent pending on its “one-click playing” system. Scriber is charging creators $1 per month per active subscriber.

With Scriber, participating artists can choose how much to charge subscribers, starting as low as $4.99 per month. Creators earn recurring revenue, control which content they provide through the service and have ownership over their videos.

“Having been in the media business for years, I’ve seen the powerful connection between creators and their fans,” Scriber CEO Brian Goldsmith, who founded the company in June 2021, said in a statement. “We’re proud to provide artists a new way to share the content that they love to make — and that their most passionate followers want to see before anyone else.”