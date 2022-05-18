JoJo Siwa to Star in Hybrid Docuseries on Facebook Watch

Gen Z superstar JoJo Siwa is getting her own show on , following the exuberant multihyphenate on “crazy-fun adventures” with her pals.

greenlit original hybrid docuseries-format series “JoJo Goes,” slated to premiere in the summer of 2022. In the show, Siwa will be joined by celebrity friends to partake in a range of activities she’s always wanted to experience — but hasn’t had the chance to, until now.

“JoJo Goes” will premiere on Facebook Watch this summer, as well as on Siwa’s official Facebook page (where she has 1.1 million followers). The series also will be available for fans to watch on Facebook Messenger and Instagram video calls via the Watch Together co-viewing feature.

“I’m so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for ‘JoJo Goes’!” Siwa said in a statement. “I will be going on some crazy-fun adventures, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends!”

Siwa, who turns 19 on Thursday (May 19), rose to fame on YouTube and social media before the singer-dancer made the leap to stage and TV. She starred in the last season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner. She stars in “The J Team,” a live-action musical on Paramount+, where she serves as EP and performs the film’s original soundtrack. In addition, she serves as creative director and executive producer of reality competition series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution” on Peacock. Siwa’s newest TV venture finds her on the judges panel for Season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” alongside tWitch and “Glee” star Matthew Morrison.

Siwa also just signed a deal with Columbia Records and is currently working on new music. Earlier this year, the entertainer came out as gay and talked about her decision with Jimmy Fallon.

Production on “JoJo Goes” has commenced in L.A. The series is produced by B17 Entertainment, which is now part of Sony Pictures Television after SPT acquired B17 parent Industrial Media this year. “JoJo Goes” will feature Siwa exploring “all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven’t fit into her daily life as a super celebrity,” said Aliyah Silverstein, B17’s SVP of current programming and series executive producer.

“JoJo Siwa has become an important voice for her generation and is beloved for her talent, courage and honesty,” said Mina Lefevre, Meta’s head of development and programming. “We look forward to seeing JoJo and her friends explore all of the exciting experiences we have lined up, along with our wonderful partners at B17 Entertainment, pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones in a way audiences have never seen before.”

Facebook Watch’s originals started out with a mix of scripted and unscripted fare, but the company has decidedly shifted toward unscripted in recent years. The current lineup includes Jada Pinkett Smith’s popular “Red Table Talk” and Steve Harvey talk show “Steve on Watch.”

“JoJo Goes” executive producers are Siwa, Jessalynn Siwa, Caryn Sterling, Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, Aliyah Silverstein and Melissa Bidwell, who also serves as showrunner.