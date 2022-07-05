Joe Rogan Says He Rejected Offers to Interview Donald Trump: ‘I’m Not a Trump Supporter’ and ‘Won’t Help Him’

Joe Rogan revealed on a recent episode of Lex Fridman’s podcast (via Mediaite) that he has turned down multiple offers to host Donald Trump on his popular Spotify podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The controversial podcast host said he is not a Trump supporter and refuses to support Trump by having him on the show.

“The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times,” Rogan said. “When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself.”

Rogan added, “I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Fridman fired back and told Rogan that Trump will likely be a guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” in the future, noting Rogan has had several guests on his show in the past who he didn’t necessarily agree with politically. Fridman noted Kanye West as one example.

“Yeah, but Kanye’s an artist,” Rogan said. “Kanye doing well or not doing well, doesn’t change the course of our country.”

Rogan said Trump will most likely run for president again in 2024. Asked if Trump can win, Rogan answered, “Well, he’s running against a dead man, you know? I mean, [Joe] Biden shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he’s seeing ghosts. You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. I mean, he’s — if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every fucking talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air.”