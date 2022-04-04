Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

“Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is skipping theaters to debut directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to release the movie theatrically, sold the U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories.

“Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to release on June 29, but it’s not clear when the film will land on Prime Video.

Lionsgate’s sale comes at a time when the domestic box office is still attempting to recover from COVID-19. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s jungle-set love story “The Lost City” has managed to sell tickets, but that movie may be more of an anomaly. Earlier this year, Lopez’s musical romantic comedy “Marry Me” collected $49 million at the global box office while playing simultaneously on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock. According to insiders, Amazon proposed an irresistible offer to get the rights to “Shotgun Wedding” from Lionsgate. With a digital premiere, the streamer can avoid the scrutiny that comes with box office reporting.

Jason Moore directed “Shotgun Wedding,” in which Lopez and Duhamel play partners who gather their families for a destination wedding. But as the couple begins to get cold feet, the entire wedding party is taken hostage. The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan and Lenny Kravitz.

Armie Hammer was previously set to star opposite Lopez, but he dropped out of the film last year following allegations of sexual abuse and social media controversy.

“Packed with action, comedy, and a dash of romance, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is one of those rare films with something for everyone,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With a cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is bursting with star power and fantastic performances. We are thrilled to work with the entire filmmaking team to bring this hilarious, multifaceted film to Prime Video audiences around the world.”