Whalerock Industries Editorial Executive Jen Garcia Allen Named Co-President of Shareability

Jen Garcia Allen, a veteran journalist and digital media executive, has been named co-president of social entertainment studio and brand consultancy firm Shareability.

Garcia Allen will oversee day-to-day operations of the company as well as key divisions including strategy, content, and the newly formed Insights group. She will report to Shareability CEO Tim Staples.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Shareability. Their group of strategists, creatives, storytellers, analysts and innovators produces some of the most impeccable work product and truly sets them apart,” Garcia Allen said. “Their vision for building brands and talent through strategic and entertaining content will change the game and I’m proud to be a part of their future.”

She joins from a seven-year run at Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries, where she oversaw editorial strategy and programming for digital entities, partnerships and high-profile consulting clients including SiriusXM, Howard Stern, Saks, and Westfield. There she was responsible for designing and implementing bold strategies for brand transformations, notably as executive editor of the award-winning Karda­shian & Jenner Apps and the culturally resonant “KIMOJI” emoji keyboard (both kicking off in 2015).

Prior to Whalerock, Garcia Allen spent more than a decade as a respected entertainment journalist for People magazine and Us Weekly.

Shareability has created viral moments and Oscar-winning fare alike, including campaigns for AT&T and Cricket Wireless. They had a hand in Dua Lipa’s star-making debut video “New Rules,” and also in the 2014 Academy Award-winning documentary short “The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life” from Malcolm Clarke and Nicholas Reed.