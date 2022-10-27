Jemele Hill Expands ‘Unbothered Network‘ on Spotify With Two New Podcasts (EXCLUSIVE)

For four seasons, Jemele Hill has hosted the popular Spotify-exclusive podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” and now she’s expanding her podcast empire.

Hill has partnered with Spotify to expand her podcast and production company, the “Unbothered Network,” to house two additional podcasts led by Black women — “Sanctified” and “Black Girl Bravado” — furthering the network’s mission to elevate the voices, stories, agency and nuance of Black women by providing high-quality audio experiences on Spotify.

Hosted by Germani Manning and Brittany Lackey, “Black Girl Bravado” is a podcast that “seeks to build community amongst women of color through the expressions of laughter and love, relevant content and knowledgeable, well-informed guests,” according to its official description. On the weekly show, the best friends and their guests explore topics of self-care, self-love and wellness, while highlighting the power of sisterhood and collaboration as “the ultimately keys to success.”

Meanwhile, “Sancitifed” is hosted by Deborah Joy Winans and Lyvonne Briggs and “boldly centers the stories of Black women for whom the spiritual status quo is no longer enough.”

The show’s description reads: “Anchored by transparent testimonies with distinct sound design, ‘Sanctified’ makes space for women to interrogate, lament, resist and triumph over the church’s double standards that have deeply impacted them. Through stories and conversations, ‘Sanctified’ is a pathway to communal reflection and healing for women who are churched, unchurched or find themselves somewhere in-between. From the pulpit, to the pew, to the parking lot, this show amplifies the thoughts, trials and triumphs of women figuring out their faith authentically. Nothing is taboo. Shame is unwelcome. And grace abounds.”

Under the new deal, “Black Girl Bravado” moves exclusively to the “Unbothered Network” and will debut on Spotify on Nov. 1 — with Hill as the first guest — while “Sanctified” launches on Nov. 9.

[Pictured: “Black Girl Bravado” hosts Brittany Lackey and Germani Manning; Jemele Hill; and “Sanctified” hosts Deborah Joy Winans and Lyvonne Briggs]