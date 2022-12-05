Jay Shetty Announces Inaugural World Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

Jay Shetty is embarking on his first world tour, Variety has learned exclusively. The bestselling author, podcast host, social media sensation, life coach and former monk has announced tour dates for “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” in 2023.

The tour is described as a 90-minute experience where Shetty will lead the audience through live meditations, experiments and demonstrations related to health, love and wellness.

“I have waited for this moment for years. I am so excited to be headed on tour to connect with my incredible community in person, to share space and energy. I promise you it will be an unforgettable experience,” Shetty said in a statement. “To me, love is truly a universal language and evolving practice in which we can all learn and grow from together. The opportunity to share what I’ve learned about love from my studies in ancient wisdoms, modern science, and personal experiences is something I am very grateful for.”

The tour will follow the release of Shetty’s second book, “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go,” which comes out on Jan. 31. Shetty is also the author of the global bestseller “Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday,” which was released in 2020.

Shetty hosts the hugely popular “On Purpose” podcast, which is the #1 Health and Wellness podcast in the world. A self-proclaimed “purpose coach,” the digital creator has a massive presence with over 50 million followers across social media and his videos being viewed more than 10 billion times.

Shetty held a one-night only show in 2019 at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., where tickets sold out immediately, but “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” will mark his first-ever touring show.

The 32-date tour begins with its North American leg in February and March of 2023, and the international dates will then kick off in April and May. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 9.

See the full itinerary for the “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” tour below…

“Jay Shetty: Love Rules” North America Dates

Tue, Feb. 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Academy of Music

Wed, Feb. 22, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri, Feb. 24, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Mon, Feb. 27, 2023 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Wed, March 01, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Thu, March 02, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, March 04, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Mon, March 06, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum

Tue, March 07, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

Thu, March 09, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sun, March 12, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tue, March 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Thu, March 16, 2023 – Toronto, CA – Massey Hall

Jay Shetty: Love Rules Australia, Asia and Europe Dates

Fri, Apr. 21, 2023 – Melbourne, AU – Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre – Plenary Hall

Mon, Apr. 24, 2023 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

Thu, Apr. 27, 2023 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Sat, Apr. 29, 2023 – Singapore – The Theatre at Mediacorp

Tue, May 2, 2023 – Mumbai, IN – Tata Theatre

Wed, May 3, 2023 – Mumbai, IN – Tata Theatre

Fri, May 5, 2023 – Hyderabad, IN – Shipakala Vedika

Sat, May 6, 2023 – Bangalore, IN – Good Shepherd Auditorium

Thu, May 11, 2023 – Dubai, AE – Dubai Opera

Sun, May 14, 2023 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

Mon, May 15, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theatre Carré

Wed, May 17, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Fri, May 19, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Sat, May 20, 2023 – Manchester/Salford, UK – The Lowry

Mon, May 22, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

Tue, May 23, 2023 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Wed, May 24, 2023 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Sat, May 27, 2023 – Madrid, ES – Palacio de Congresos

Mon, May 29, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – ​​Teatre Victoria