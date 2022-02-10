YouTube Star Jacksepticeye Sets Premiere Date for Documentary About His Life

Jacksepticeye, the hugely popular YouTube gaming creator, will debut his biographical documentary “How Did We Get Here?” as a ticketed, livestreaming event exclusively on the Moment House platform.

Tickets to the film, premiering worldwide Feb. 28 on Moment House, will cost $12-$17 each. Produced by Real Good Touring, it will also be released on traditional VOD platforms later this year via Shout! Factory.

“How Did We Get Here?” traces the life of Seán McLoughlin from his upbringing as a lonely kid in rural Ireland to his rise as YouTube gaming creator Jacksepticeye, one of the most-followed personalities on the platform. Known for his “let’s play” gaming series and vlogs of his life, the 32-year-old has more than 28 million subscribers and nearly 15 billion cumulative video views to date.

The film is billed as “an intimate reflection on the modern celebrity and fandom-driven life in the digital age.” It follows Jacksepticeye through the highest highs — as he appears before sold-out shows and receives marriage proposals — to his lowest lows, grappling with loneliness in the harsh Irish winter. The movie includes footage of the creator on his first world tour (also called “How Did We Get Here”) in 2017-18.

“I’m so excited to give fans a peek behind the scenes that goes all the way back to the beginning of my journey,” McLoughlin said in a statement provided to Variety. “From the tour, which was itself such a huge thing for me that filled me with so much joy, to finally seeing this documentary film released, this process has also been an incredible journey.”

Fans who buy a ticket to see “How Did We Get Here?” on Moment House also will be able to purchase limited-edition merchandise and exclusive meet-and-greets with Jacksepticeye, as well as a ticket to attend a virtual afterparty on the night of the film’s debut. Ticket pricing is as follows: $12 (early-bird first 24 hours); $15 (base price); and $17 (day of show). Afterparty tickets are $10 and meet-and-greets are $50 each.

Moment House was founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC. To date, the company has sold some 1 million tickets for live online events for artists including Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Halsey, Kygo and Christina Aguilera.

“Moment House is proud to provide a new creative medium for YouTubers and creators like Jacksepticeye,” Moment House co-founder and chief content officer Nigel Egrari said in a statement. “We’re so excited to partner with him for the premiere of this special cinematic experience and help bring together his incredible, tight-knit fanbase around the globe for a one-of-a-kind Moment of belonging and community.”

The deal with Moment House was brokered by CAA, which reps Jacksepticeye alongside manager Nicole Ambrose and publicity firm Dolphin Entertainment.

To buy tickets and for more info on the livestream, visit this link. Here are the air dates and times for the documentary premiere by territory:

North & South America (East Coast): Feb. 28, 7 p.m. ET

North & South America (West Coast): Feb. 28, 7 p.m. PT

U.K., Europe & Africa: Feb. 28, 7 p.m. GMT

Asia, Australia & New Zealand: March 1, 7 p.m. JST

Watch the trailer for Jacksepticeye’s “How Did We Get Here?”: